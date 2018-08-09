Magnetcoin Trading Down 31.7% This Week (MAGN)

Magnetcoin (CURRENCY:MAGN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Magnetcoin has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Magnetcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $90.00 worth of Magnetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnetcoin alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00254011 BTC.

Version (V) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002205 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013708 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin (CRYPTO:MAGN) is a coin. Magnetcoin’s total supply is 6,236,171 coins. Magnetcoin’s official Twitter account is @coin_magnet . The official website for Magnetcoin is magnetcoin.net

Buying and Selling Magnetcoin

Magnetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.