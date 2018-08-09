magicJack VocalTec (CALL) & Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Head to Head Review

magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ: CALL) and Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio magicJack VocalTec $87.99 million 1.55 -$24.96 million N/A N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million 0.42 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Alaska Communications Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than magicJack VocalTec.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for magicJack VocalTec and Alaska Communications Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score magicJack VocalTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares magicJack VocalTec and Alaska Communications Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets magicJack VocalTec 0.12% 41.41% 10.96% Alaska Communications Systems Group 1.28% 1.85% 0.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of magicJack VocalTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

magicJack VocalTec has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About magicJack VocalTec

magicJack VocalTec Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud communications company in the United States. The company's products and services allow users to make and/or receive free telephone calls to and from where the customer has broadband access to the Internet. It provides magicJack devices, such as The magicJack, magicJack PLUS, New magicJack PLUS, magicJack GO, and magicJack EXPRESS, which are voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) devices that enables customers to receive free VoIP phone service for their home, enterprise, or while traveling. The company also offers magicJack APP, an application that allows users to make and receive telephone calls through their smart phones using their magicJack account, as well as access to servers for a fee on a monthly or annual basis; and magicJack Connect App that offers Wi-Fi app-to-app calling and messaging services, as well as unlimited calling plans for the United States subscribers. In addition, it provides other magicJack-related products; and wholesales telephone services to VoIP providers and telecommunication carriers. Further, the company offers hosted unified communication as a service, as well as sells related hardware and network equipment to blue chip corporate customers; and VoIP services to small to medium sized businesses. It distributes its products through retail outlets, as well as direct sales. magicJack VocalTec Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers. The company's business customers comprise large enterprises; federal, state, and local governments; and small and medium business. It also provides voice and broadband services to residential customers; voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers; and access and support services. In addition, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. owns and operates AKORN, an undersea fiber optic cable systems. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales channels. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

