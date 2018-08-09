Maggie (MAG) Price Down 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Maggie has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Maggie has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $22,120.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maggie token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.21 or 0.02808269 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013147 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000644 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004374 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002558 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002942 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Maggie Profile

Maggie is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip

Buying and Selling Maggie

Maggie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maggie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maggie using one of the exchanges listed above.

