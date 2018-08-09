Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) PT Raised to $74.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a sell rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

