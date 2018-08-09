Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Director Henry E. Lentz Acquires 2,500 Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Director Henry E. Lentz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $114,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure traded up $0.15, hitting $46.14, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 60,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $478.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 570.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 84.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

