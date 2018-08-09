LXRandCo (LXR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LXRandCo (TSE:LXR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

LXRandCo opened at C$0.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. LXRandCo has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of LXRandCo from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of LXRandCo from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

LXRandCo, Inc operates as an omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories. The company is involved in the sale of its products through a retail network of stores located in department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-commerce Website.

