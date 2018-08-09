Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $30,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,044,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,197 shares of company stock worth $561,798. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations opened at $3.73 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $100.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.91. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 4.98%. sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

