Luminex (LMNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Luminex from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a $33.58 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Luminex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 17,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,182. Luminex has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,265,930.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 491,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,415.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,968.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,496 shares of company stock worth $2,777,427 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 28.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 348,940 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 810.0% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 202,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luminex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,951,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 100,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 10.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.