Lumentum (LITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 117,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,220. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.06. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $73,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $107,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

