Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.
Shares of LOXO stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,525. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.32.
In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total value of $251,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $280,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,548,678 shares of company stock worth $277,153,641. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About Loxo Oncology
Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.
