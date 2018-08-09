Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of LOXO stock traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,525. Loxo Oncology has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total value of $251,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $280,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,548,678 shares of company stock worth $277,153,641. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loxo Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Ifs Securities lowered Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Loxo Oncology to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $152.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

