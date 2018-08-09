Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Position Reduced by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,426 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $16,624,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $4,006,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,213. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE LPX opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.55 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.