Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.23% of MGIC Investment worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 504.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.87. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

