Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 168,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $1,286,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,880.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.9225 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

