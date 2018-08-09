Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in VF Corp (VFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 129,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in VF by 5,303.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VF by 437.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF opened at $93.90 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $94.47.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VF to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VF in a report on Monday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,943,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.