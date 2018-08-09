Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $10.01 Million Position in Southern Co (SO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2,711.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,409 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 82.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after buying an additional 17,572,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 55.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,790,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,554,000 after buying an additional 5,270,905 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 22.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,167,000 after buying an additional 1,717,553 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Southern by 513.3% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 807,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,055,000 after buying an additional 675,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,329,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,317,000 after buying an additional 374,521 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.77.

NYSE:SO opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

