Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3,773.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,069 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,712,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,925,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after buying an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,604,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after buying an additional 179,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,079,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after buying an additional 146,768 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Wirth sold 3,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 5,234 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $84,215.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust opened at $16.67 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 185 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of March 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.