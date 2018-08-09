Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,219,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $104,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,815,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,526,000 after buying an additional 440,989 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $902,157,000 after buying an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,608,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,957,000 after buying an additional 417,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $624,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.53.

Shares of Walmart opened at $90.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $63,339,404.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,826,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

