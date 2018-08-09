Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,308,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,914,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,152,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,584 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,874,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $633,610,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin opened at $317.41 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $291.52 and a 12-month high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.38.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.