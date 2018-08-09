LMR Partners LLP Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $104,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $142,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In related news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,746 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

