LMR Partners LLP Purchases 12,668 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 92.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

AJG stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. bought 9,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.11 per share, with a total value of $600,939.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,754.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

