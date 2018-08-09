LMR Partners LLP Invests $5.30 Million in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Integra Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,997,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,567,000 after acquiring an additional 351,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,267,000 after acquiring an additional 235,759 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,405,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,884,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $1,990,915.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,272 shares in the company, valued at $92,092,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 261,976 shares of company stock worth $16,723,214 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Lifesciences opened at $61.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

