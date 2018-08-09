LMR Partners LLP Invests $3 Million in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5,334.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 118,592 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 787.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $47,009.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $914,526.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,965. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

PEGA stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $67.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $235.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

