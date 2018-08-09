Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.16 ($0.99).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.75) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 78 ($1.01) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.11 ($0.80). 131,938,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($180,483.38).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

