Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) Given a GBX 80 Price Target at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 80 ($1.04) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($0.98) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.10) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.75) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.93) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.10) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.95 ($0.97).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.80) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.58 ($0.95).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £139,423.41 ($180,483.38).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

