LKQ (LKQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, LKQ Corp’s earnings per share and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both improved year over year. In the first-half 2018, the Parts and services segment of the company performed strongly. The company has been growing its footprint through organic expansion and acquisitions. In May 2017, the company completed the acquisition of German-based Stahlgruber, thus, strengthening its position in Europe. Also, its focus on the aftermarket defends the company from cyclical nature of the automotive industry. However, continuous rise in Selling, General and Administrative expenses (SG&A) is a serious concern before the company.”

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wellington Shields raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,281,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 65.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,102,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,523 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 10,434,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,978,000 after purchasing an additional 857,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 62.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in LKQ by 48.5% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,458,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 475,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.