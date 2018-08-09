LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Position Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in LivePerson by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LivePerson by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 156,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LivePerson by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 34,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 112,500 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $2,194,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,493 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $33,144.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,154 shares in the company, valued at $292,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,508 shares of company stock worth $16,363,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.