LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,177,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $117,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LivaNova by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $156,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $1,519,260.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock worth $2,497,393 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LivaNova opened at $123.37 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

