Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,018 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $126,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 22.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 11.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total value of $2,663,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meenal Sethna sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $756,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,407,643 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $221.73 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.40 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

