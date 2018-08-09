Lithia Motors Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Lithia Motors opened at $87.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $120.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider John F. North acquired 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.91 per share, with a total value of $99,769.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,491.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Holzshu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.23 per share, with a total value of $102,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,932.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

