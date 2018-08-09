Lithia Motors Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (LAD)

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.
Lithia Motors has raised its dividend by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
Lithia Motors opened at $87.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $120.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.29.
In other Lithia Motors news, insider John F. North acquired 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.91 per share, with a total value of $99,769.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,491.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Holzshu acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.23 per share, with a total value of $102,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,932.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
