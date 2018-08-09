Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya Sells 31,226 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 31,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $218,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,769. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

On Tuesday, August 7th, Jorge Celaya sold 60,193 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $421,952.93.

Liquidity Services opened at $7.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.64. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on Liquidity Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.