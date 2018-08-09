Linear Technology (LLTC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Linear Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 49.4896355285898 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLTC opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Linear Technology has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

Linear Technology Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others.

