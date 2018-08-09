Lindsell Train Ltd Cuts Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Lindsell Train Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,096,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036,000 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 11.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 7.90% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $443,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $7,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Frank A. Riddick III sold 6,300 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $509,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $7,918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,481,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment opened at $79.18 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $85.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $43.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

