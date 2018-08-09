Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Lincoln National traded down $0.73, reaching $66.69, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

