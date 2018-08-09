Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.
Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
Shares of Lincoln National traded down $0.73, reaching $66.69, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price target on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.