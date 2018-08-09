Linamar (LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linamar has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.40.

Shares of Linamar traded down C$0.12, hitting C$54.05, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,553. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$53.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C($0.08). Linamar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion.

In related news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.41, for a total transaction of C$56,410.00. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.13 per share, with a total value of C$34,065.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

