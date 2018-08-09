Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lowered its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,525,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 211,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period.

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $249.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.67.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals opened at $238.30 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.46 and a 12-month high of $254.24.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,232,527.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,564,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,905 shares of company stock worth $3,529,268. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

