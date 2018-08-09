Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for St. Modwen Properties (SMP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.02) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.50) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of St. Modwen Properties opened at GBX 385.40 ($4.99) on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.80 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.40 ($5.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

