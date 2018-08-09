Liberty Tax (TAX) & InterDigital (IDCC) Financial Contrast

Liberty Tax (NASDAQ: TAX) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Liberty Tax alerts:

This table compares Liberty Tax and InterDigital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $173.99 million 0.68 $13.01 million $1.15 8.00 InterDigital $532.94 million 5.37 $174.29 million $6.06 13.56

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax. Liberty Tax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterDigital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax N/A N/A N/A InterDigital 27.99% 19.85% 10.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.0% of Liberty Tax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Liberty Tax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InterDigital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Liberty Tax pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. InterDigital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Tax and InterDigital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 1 0 0 2.00 InterDigital 0 0 4 0 3.00

InterDigital has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given InterDigital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Liberty Tax.

Summary

InterDigital beats Liberty Tax on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. Liberty Tax, Inc. offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.