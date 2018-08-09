Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.3865829002022 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LSXMB stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $49.09.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

