Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Property’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the company is experiencing healthy rent escalation on retained and replacement leases. Further, it has been disposing non-core office properties to focus on industrial assets. Such efforts to refine portfolio and capitalize on value creation opportunities are accretive to its FFO. However, large scale dispositions will likely have a dilutive impact on the company’s earnings in the near term. Further, with rising supply of industrial real estate space, there is lesser scope for robust rent and occupancy growth. Any protectionist trade policies will also have an adverse impact on economic growth, as well as the company’s business over the long term. Also, shares of the company have underperformed its industry, in the past three months.”

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

LPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Liberty Property Trust traded up $0.13, reaching $44.00, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 170.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.