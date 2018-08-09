LGI Homes (LGIH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of LGI Homes traded up $1.93, reaching $58.66, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 293,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,220. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $126,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

