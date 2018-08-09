Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 507,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,984. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 390,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 298,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

