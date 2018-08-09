LevoPlus (LVPS) Hits One Day Volume of $18.00

LevoPlus (CURRENCY:LVPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. LevoPlus has a market capitalization of $1,470.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of LevoPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LevoPlus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LevoPlus has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LevoPlus alerts:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

LevoPlus Profile

LevoPlus (CRYPTO:LVPS) is a coin. LevoPlus’ total supply is 93,052,712 coins and its circulating supply is 2,052,712 coins. LevoPlus’ official Twitter account is @titan_miner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LevoPlus is levoplus.com

Buying and Selling LevoPlus

LevoPlus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LevoPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LevoPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LevoPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LevoPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LevoPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.