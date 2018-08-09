Leerink Swann Comments on Theravance Biopharma Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma opened at $27.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 640.07% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,898,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 49,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $336,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,776.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,180 shares of company stock valued at $823,711. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.