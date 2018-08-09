Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.44) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Leap Therapeutics an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics opened at $6.59 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.19.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 39,223.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

