Leaf Group Ltd (LFGR) Position Trimmed by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its position in shares of Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Leaf Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Shares of Leaf Group opened at $10.95 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Leaf Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LFGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LFGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Leaf Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Leaf Group news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 9,103 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $84,111.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,911 shares of company stock worth $396,906. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LFGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.