Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Laureate Education posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.12. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $885.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 196,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,891,044.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,101,136 shares of company stock worth $16,105,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Laureate Education by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Laureate Education by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Laureate Education by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.