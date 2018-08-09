Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY18 guidance to $2.94-$3.04 EPS.

Shares of Lamar Advertising traded down $0.71, hitting $72.39, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

