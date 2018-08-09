Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,827,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after purchasing an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,977 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,348,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising opened at $73.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

