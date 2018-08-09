Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $48.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $49.05 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $44.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $191.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $192.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $202.84 million to $209.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.05 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 14.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, insider Eric H. Ottinger sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,829,000 after purchasing an additional 171,904 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,086,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 45,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

