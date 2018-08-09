Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ladder Capital worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 117,580 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,129 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,171.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital opened at $16.68 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 66.13, a quick ratio of 66.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Harney purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

